Texans cut Demone Harris

The Texans cut defensive lineman Demone Harris on Wednesday, the team announced.

Harris, 26, has played three games this season, seeing action on 62 defensive snaps. He has four tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

He began the season on the team’s practice squad.

Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie, signing with the Buccaneers in 2018. He originally joined the Texans on Nov. 10, 2021, signing with their practice squad.

The Texans also announced they released defensive lineman Micah Dew-Treadway from their practice squad. Dew-Treadway, 25, has never appeared in an NFL game.