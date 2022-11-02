Will Dissly named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly didn’t do much on offense against the Giants in Week Eight, but he came up with a pair of big plays as part of the punt coverage team.

After the Giants forced a punt late in the second quarter, Dissly knocked the ball loose from punt returner Richie James and the Seahawks recovered to set up a field goal that helped them go to halftime with a 10-7 lead. They were up 20-13 in the fourth quarter when the Giants forced another punt.

Running back Travis Homer forced James to fumble this time and Dissly recovered the ball to set up a Ken Walker touchdown run that put the game out of reach for the Giants.

Dissly was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of his role on those plays.