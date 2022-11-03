Aaron Donald: It’s good to see Cam Akers with a smile on his face

Getty Images

Whatever issues were at play between the Rams and Cam Akers may be over.

Akers was back in the building on Thursday after no trade materialized for the young running back before the deadline. Akers has been out for the last two games after for personal reasons.

NFL Media reported earlier in the day that Akers was expected to practice. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald told reporters on Thursday that it was good to see Akers back at the facility.

“He looked like he was in good spirits,” Donald said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “To see Cam out there, he had a smile on his face, it’s good.”

Akers has rushed for 151 yards with one touchdown in five games this season. He’s averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.