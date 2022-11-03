Aaron Glenn on Aubrey Pleasant firing: A tough week

Getty Images

The Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant after last Sunday’s loss to Miami in a move that reflects the level disappointment in a defense that ranks at the bottom of the league in both points and yards allowed this season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that it has “been a tough week” because Pleasant is “a good friend of mine who I brought on to do a job.” Glenn said that the team will “continue to strive for winning” in the wake of Pleasant’s departure and that he’ll continue to support the moves head coach Dan Campbell makes toward making that happen.

“Dan made a decision, and I’m going to support that decision,” Glenn said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “That’s my job. He’s the boss, and whatever decisions that he makes, it’s our responsibility to support and continue to move on, right? And that’s what we’ll do as a staff. That’s what I’ll do as a coordinator.”

Should the team continue to rank at the bottom of the barrel defensively, the Pleasant firing probably won’t be the only change to the coaching staff in Detroit before next season.