Aaron Rodgers was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 3, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers admitted to reporters on Wednesday that his thumb injury remains an issue for him.

Despite being a participant in Wednesday’s jog-through — albeit on a limited basis — Rodgers was once again limited on Thursday.

This is the same case as last week, when Rodgers was limited in the second day of the practice week. But in Weeks Six and Seven, Rodgers was a full participant in Thursday’s session.

Still, Rodgers is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Lions irrespective of his practice time.

Receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) remained limited on Thursday after getting back on the practice field on Wednesday. Christian Watson (concussion) was limited on Thursday after he didn’t practice Wednesday.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) remained out of practice.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot) was upgraded to a limited participant. Linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) remained limited. And tight end Marcedes Lewis received a rest day.

  3. He wanted to throw to Lazar yesterday, so he did. His hand needs rest, so he takes off today. He’s injured same as last week. Not really news here.

  5. This is Rodgers way of pouting that management didn’t do anything to add a receiver at the trade deadline.

