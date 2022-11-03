Baker Mayfield not concerned about his job status: That’s their call

Getty Images

The Panthers are sticking with P.J. Walker as their starter this week, and why wouldn’t they? But will they stick with Baker Mayfield as his backup?

Sam Darnold remains on injured reserve but has returned to practice, so the question is what the Panthers will do once Darnold comes back.

“I haven’t,” Mayfield said when asked whether he has asked about the plan, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “That’s the tricky part about this business that’s just different. You kind of put your head down and control what you can. Just work and see where the cards fall.”

Mayfield said he has had no conversations with interim coach Steve Wilks or any of the offensive coaches about what his future holds. He admits it’s a looming question of whether the Panthers are going to keep three quarterbacks once Darnold is ready to be activated.

“Have not. That’s their call, so right now, we’re just — like I’ve said over and over, but it’s the truth — we’re just trying to get the QB room ready and our whole offense ready to go win a ball game. Just help out where we can,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is in the final year of his contract and chances are he will play elsewhere next season.