Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded.

With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.

Under his contract, a copy of which PFT has obtained, the guaranteed salary for 2023 becomes “NULL AND VOID” if Cooks commits a “default” user the specific terms of the contract.

A default occurs if (among other things) the player, without “prior written consent” of coach Lovie Smith or G.M. Nick Caserio, “fails to practice with or play for Club” for reasons other than a football-related injury or illness.

If, as it appears, Cooks has checked out this week due to the fact that he wasn’t traded, the Texans could wipe his 2023 guarantee off the books — and then cut him.

Cooks wasn’t traded because no one wanted to inherit that salary. Now, based on Cooks’s reaction, there may eventually be no salary to inherit.

  1. These tiny WR’s should know that there’s only 1 Tyreek Hill. Have some class and restructure your contract if you really wanted to be traded. Want to have cake & eat at the same time? Hope he gets cut & gets claimed by the Lions.

  2. That would be amazing if the Texans would go through with it.

    but you know the union will be there complaining about it even though it is in the contract. They always defend the bad seeds.

  4. If a player who is very highly paid is moping why would a team want to acquire him?
    He will likely cause problems with his new team

  8. Or, they could wipe out the 2023 guarantee and then bench him for the remainder of this year, and then cut him.

    If Cooks really thinks he could get more money elsewhere, this is a risky way to make a play for it.

  9. If he had been a decent soul, he’d have not practiced for a while last week. He’d’ve defaulted on his contract *AND* gotten traded.

    Now he can get his contract voided after he gets put on Team Leave for conduct unbecoming for up to 3 or 6 weeks. No one will want him after 6 weeks. That’s week 15.

  10. No wonder Belichick sent this guy packing before he even got comfortable in NE…. ANd got a 1st & 4th round pick for him!!!!

  11. Spoiled athletes including some agents and friends they surround themselves with are either clueless or don’t care & you’d think someone in that group would tell Cooks he’s about to make a huge mistake!

