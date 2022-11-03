Getty Images

Disgruntled Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not play tonight against the Eagles.

Cooks, who wanted to be traded and publicly complained when he remained with the Texans after Tuesday’s trade deadline, has been ruled out for tonight’s game, according to multiple reports.

When or if Cooks will return remains to be seen. The Texans signed Cooks to a big contract extension this year that guarantees him an $18 million base salary next year. One of the biggest questions facing Cooks and the Texans is whether Cooks would be willing to give up some or all of that guaranteed money to get out of Houston.

Cooks leads the Texans with 32 catches for 354 yards this season. Wide receiver Nico Collins, who is second on the team with 305 receiving yards, has also been ruled out tonight with a groin injury. The Texans are 14-point underdogs against the undefeated Eagles.