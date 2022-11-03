Brian Burns happy to remain in Carolina after the trade deadline

Getty Images

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns could be in Los Angeles right now. Or somewhere else for that matter. He remains in Carolina and is happy about it despite the team’s 2-6 record.

“I wasn’t too much looking for [a trade],” Burns said Thursday, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “I wasn’t looking for it at all. You feel me? I want to stay, so I wasn’t looking for it.

“I want to stay with my guys; I love Charlotte. It would break my heart to leave my defense. We’ve been so close, and I feel like we’ve got something special on defense for sure.”

The Rams reportedly offered their first-round selections in 2024 and 2025 for Burns, but the Panthers declined.

Burns, cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive tackle Derrick Brown give the Panthers a lot of talent to build around on defense.

“I think it says that they see a lot of, I would say, potential, but we’ve also done a lot of things together, and this is a strong core,” Burns said. “And they believe in this core for the future. So I would say they believe in us and want to keep us together because we can do some great things together.”