Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

Getty Images

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders.

According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder.

Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the finalists. And while Allen is undoubtedly rich, a potential buyer of an NFL team needs to be rich rich.

If the Commanders sell for $5 billion, Allen would have to be able to basically write a check for 30 percent of the final price. If my math is correct (and it rarely is), it’s $1.5 billion.

That’s what it takes to be a majority owner, barring an exception to the rules or a revision of them. It’s the same problem would-be owners like Peyton Manning would face. Even with a net worth of $1 billion, that’s not nearly enough to both purchase and operate an NFL franchise.

As mentioned on Wednesday, plenty of qualified purchasers are expected to emerge for the Commanders. The Snyders presumably will sell to the highest bidder.