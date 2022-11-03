Cam Akers a full participant in his return to practice

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers practiced for the first time since Oct. 12. He was a full participant Thursday.

The Rams initially listed Akers on their practice report Oct. 13, listing “personal” as the reason for his absence. He had not practiced or played since then until Thursday after he and the team worked out their differences.

Receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) returned to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week he anticipates Kupp playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The star receiver is dealing with swelling but has no structural damage.

Center Brian Allen (knee) practiced on a limited basis after missing a day earlier.

The Rams added three players to Thursday’s report.

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (illness) and linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) did not practice. Linebacker Jacob Hummel (hip) was limited. None of the three were on the practice report Wednesday.

Receiver Van Jefferson (knee) was limited again.