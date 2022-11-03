Commanders sign De’Jon Harris to active roster

Getty Images

Linebacker De’Jon Harris is back on the Commanders’ active roster.

Harris signed to the team’s practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in August and he appeared in one game this year as a temporary elevation. On Thursday, the Commanders announced that they have signed Harris off of their practice squad.

The Commanders had an open spot after trading cornerback William Jackson III to the Steelers earlier this week.

Harris played 22 special teams snaps against the Titans in Week Five. He also appeared in five games last season and played in two games for the Packers in 2020. He has four tackles and a sack over the course of his career.