D’Andre Swift back at practice, Penei Sewell remains out

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent.

That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Packers. Thursday brought some more positive news about Swift’s capabilities.

Reporters at the open portion of Lions practice noted that Swift was back on the field. It’s likely to be a limited practice and Friday will bring more word on Swift’s availability this weekend.

Those reporters did not spot right tackle Penei Sewell on the field. Sewell was missing Wednesday for personal reasons.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was also absent after being limited by a back injury on Wednesday.