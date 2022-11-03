Davante Adams upgraded to full participant in Thursday practice

Getty Images

There was some good news on the Raiders’ Thursday injury report on Davante Adams.

After the receiver was limited in Wednesday’s session with an illness, he was upgraded to a full participant for the second practice of the week.

Adams missed two practices last week with an illness. He still played the majority of offensive snaps in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Saints, though he caught just one pass for 3 yards.

Adams has 38 catches for 512 yards with five touchdowns so far this season.

Quarterback Derek Carr is still on the practice report with a back issue, but he’s been a full participant in the week’s first two sessions.

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) remained limited, as did receiver Mack Hollins 9heel), and defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee).

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) was upgraded from DNP to limited. Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring/back) was upgraded from limited to full.

Guard John Simpson (ankle) and long snapper Trent Sieg (ankle) were added to the Thursday report as full participants.