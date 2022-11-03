Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted

Getty Images

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil.

They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.

But Las Vegas is now 2-5 entering Week Nine after a disastrous 24-0 loss to the Saints.

Ziegler spoke to reporters on Wednesday in Sarasota, Fla. — where the team is training this week between games in New Orleans and Jacksonville — and acknowledged that things are not going as planned.

“The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted,” Ziegler said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And I can appreciate their passion. And for me and for Josh and the organization, there’s nothing more that we want than to win football games and to see this fan base get what they deserve, which is a consistent winner.”

Ziegler said he and McDaniels were hired to change and develop a culture that would foster a sustainable winner.

“We’re seven games into a new regime, a new organization, a new way of doing things,” Ziegler said. “For us, it hasn’t gone as quick as we would have liked it to go, but we’re not wavering from our approach. We’re going to stick with our plan, improve it as we go along, and we’re confident the results will come.”