Dean Marlowe could play 18 games this season after trade from Falcons to Bills

When Robert Quinn was traded from the Bears to the Eagles, we noted that he had a chance to play 18 games this season. Now another player can join him: Dean Marlowe, who was traded from the Falcons to the Bills.

Marlowe has played in all eight games for the Falcons, who have not yet had their bye, this season. The Bills, who already had their bye, will play 10 more games this season. If Marlowe plays in all 10 of them, he’ll play in 18 games this year.

That wasn’t possible for most of NFL history, but with the NFL now playing 17 games over 18 weeks, it’s now possible any time a player moves from a team that hasn’t had its bye to a team that has.

When the NFL played 16 games over 17 weeks, several players played in 17 games in a season, including Emmanuel Sanders with the Broncos and 49ers in 2019 and Jerry Rice with the Raiders and Seahawks in 2004.

The NFL record for games played in a season is actually 19, set by four players on the Frankford Yellow Jackets in the 1920s, when teams could set their own schedules and Frankford typically played more games than the rest of the league. No player has played 18 games in a season since 1930.