Derrick Henry: My foot is fine, there’s nothing to panic about

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry missed half of last season with a foot injury that required surgery.

On Wednesday, Henry landed on the injury report as limited with a foot injury.

In his Thursday press conference, Henry would not clarify whether it was the same foot that was now causing an issue. But he insisted that he’ll be fine to play in this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. so, my foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about.

“There’s nothing wrong with my foot — right or left. My foot is fine.”

Coincidentally, Henry’s foot issue last year also popped up in Week Nine. He was able to return for Tennessee’s divisional playoff matchup with Cincinnati.

Especially with quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s availability in question due to his ankle injury, the Titans need Henry on offense. Last week, he paved the way for rookie Malik Willis to win his first start with 32 carries for 219 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also caught one of Willis’ 10 passes for 9 yards.

Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Tennessee’s last four games. The team has won five in a row after an 0-2 start.

The running back leads the league with 107.9 yards per game and 166 rushing attempts — despite Tennessee already taking its bye. He has 755 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns so far in 2022.