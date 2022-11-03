DeSean Jackson: I’ll be ready to help the Ravens win if I’m called up for Monday night

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t put DeSean Jackson on their active roster since signing him to the practice squad last month, but Jackson says he feels confident he’s ready to help the team.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh indicated this week that Jackson will be ready to go soon, and Jackson said this week that he thinks he’s going to be able to help the Ravens win if he’s called up to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, had a lot of success,” Jackson said. “Just knowing when my number’s called to be prepared, get in the playbook, do the things I need to do to stay ready. If it’s my time, I’ll do what I need to do to help this team win games. That’s all that matters and that’s what I’m here to do.”

With Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman out for the season with a foot injury, Baltimore desperately needs a deep threat. Jackson sounds confident that he can provide it.