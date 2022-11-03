Devin White on criticism: People that know football know what is going on

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort level in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens led to questions for head coach Todd Bowles and criticism from others, including former Buc Warren Sapp.

Sapp posted a video of a completion to Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman from that game and highlighted what he believed to be a lack of effort from White as Bateman ran for a first down. There were other plays where White’s lack of urgency got pointed out by people watching the game as well and Bowles said that he thought it was “a little bit of both” when asked if White was loafing or gassed during the game.

On Thursday, White was asked about the criticism of his play and Sapp’s particular criticism. He said Sapp was free to share his opinion and discussed the play that the Hall of Famer shared this week.

“I don’t got no response to that. People that know football know what is going on. I was on the far side of the field on our sideline from my coverage and the play happened on their sideline. I took off running, obviously I wasn’t running fastest over there. My teammates know what’s going on. What comes with me on the field is effort,” White said, via PewterReport.com.

Bowles said that he has “no problems” with how White has played this season and that he feels the defensive issues are on the unit as a whole, but outings like last Thursday’s make it harder to avoid singling out an individual player.