Eagles cash in on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s fifth interception of the season

Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson made his fifth interception of the season, and it came at a perfect time for his team.

After the Eagles started the second half with back-to-back three-and-outs, Gardner-Johnson picked Davis Mills and ran it back 25 yards to the Houston 17.

Brandon Graham pressured Mills who stepped up in the pocket on third-and-six and threw an ill-advised pass intended for rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano. Gardner-Johnson was the only player there. He had only five interceptions in three seasons with the Saints. His five interceptions this season have come in the past four games.

A.J. Brown caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts two plays later, giving the Eagles a 21-14 lead with 8:04 remaining in the third quarter. It is Brown’s fifth touchdown in three games and his sixth of the season.

Hurts is 15-of-20 for 193 yards and a touchdown, while Brown has three catches for 57 yards.