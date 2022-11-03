Eagles elevate Marvin Wilson for Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Eagles have added a defensive tackle to their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

The team announced that they have elevated Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. He will revert back after the game.

Wilson spent most of the 2021 season on the Eagles practice squad before being promoted for the final game of the regular season. He recorded three tackles in 19 defensive snaps in that appearance.

The Eagles had a need for more depth at defensive tackle because Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve this week. Davis is dealing with an ankle injury.

Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu are the other interior linemen available for the Eagles.