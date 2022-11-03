Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown

Getty Images

The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard.

Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter.

The Eagles and Texans are tied 7-7.

Jalen Hurts completed 8 of 12 passes for 76 yards, with six different receivers catching passes. Quez Watkins caught two for 25 yards.

Sanders rushed for 9 yards on four carries.

The Texans were upset that officials didn’t throw a flag for assisting the runner on a 5-yard reception by Kenneth Gainwell to the Houston 3. Travis Kelce pulled Gainwell toward the end zone.

Earlier in the drive, officials missed a false start by right tackle Lane Johnson.

The Eagles went 3-of-4 on third down.