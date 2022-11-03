Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 72

Ray Guy, the only pure punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 72.

The Raiders selected Guy out of Southern Miss in the first round of the 1973 NFL draft, making him the first punter ever drafted in the first round. Guy would go on to spend 14 seasons with the Raiders, and be chosen first-team All-Pro six times.

Guy’s punting was at times so good that it drove opposing coaches crazy: In 1977, Houston Oilers coach Bum Phillips suspected Guy of filling footballs with helium to improve his hang time, and so he and Oilers punt returner Billy “White Shoes” Johnson agreed that after a punt return, Johnson would hold onto the football and give it to the Oilers’ equipment manager, who brought it to Rice University to have it analyzed. The subsequent testing cleared Guy of wrongdoing.

Guy was selected to seven Pro Bowls, and during the 1976 game, held at the Superdome in New Orleans, he made one of his most memorable plays: A punt that went so high it hit a video screen 90 feet above the field.

Hall of Fame coach John Madden, who was the Raiders’ head coach when they drafted Guy and for Guy’s first six seasons, said of Guy, “He was one of our most valuable players in all those years with the Raiders.”

Guy is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, he was chosen to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, his number was retired by Southern Miss, and the award that goes to the best punter in college football is called the Ray Guy Award.

  6. A legendary punter on the field and an even better man off of it. Once a Raider.. Always a Raider. RIP, Ray Guy.

  7. I was a Raiders fan growing up. When Kenny Stabler died I was more sad than I thought I would be. The same today. Ray Guy was a stud. RIP Ray.

  8. The only time he had a punt blocked was in Superbowl 9 against the Vikings. Fred McNeil blocked it, the Vikings recovered it on Oakland’s 2 yard line. Brent McClanahan fumbled on the Vikings 1st play.

  9. Legendary. Never heard the Bum Phillips story before. Ray Guy set the standard for being an NFL punter.

  11. This really bums me out…loved watching him…loved how AL drafted him in the 1st round…loved the play in the Super Bowl vs the then Redskins how he leapt 4 ft in the air and one handed a errant snap and punted the heck out of the ball. What a athlete. RIP Ray!

  12. Single handed changed field positions on a regular basis, let alone dropping it inside the 10 yard line.
    What a legend.
    RIP

  14. As a kid I saw so many Raider games in person. Maybe Ray Guy was the only punter where fans really looked forward to their team having to punt. It was an event. But obviously the best way to sum up the greatness of Ray Guy was in the 70’s the Houston Oilers confiscated a ball Ray had punted and had it checked for helium. Greatness. Rest in peace Mr Guy and thank you for the memories.

  21. Funny to say but he changed the position to make it more of a weapon.

    Saw a Myth Busters on adding helium to a ball, does little to nothing to effect the distance and hang time.

  24. There is a lot of discussions about who is The GOAT at different positions but we can all agree, Ray Guy is the best punter the NFL has ever had. RIP.

  26. Best ever at hitting the coffin corner. Still amazes me that more punters don’t try to copy that. He and Reggie Robey were the only punters I looked forward to watching, they were that good.

  27. WOW sad news. The Raiders have just lost another legend today. RIP to the greatest punter we have ever seen on the field. Go Raiders!!

