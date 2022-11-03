Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

Getty Images

Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.

The Jets made Flacco inactive for Sunday’s game and put Mike White ahead of him on the depth chart as the backup to Wilson. Flacco told reporters that he doesn’t know what the reason for it is.

“Of course I was surprised and I’m disappointed about it. But at the same time, got to keep it about the team, try not to be a selfish guy and make my situation any more unique than anybody else’s situation in the locker room,” Flacco said.

Neither Flacco nor Wilson has played particularly well in the Jets’ offense this season, but Flacco did enough during his three-game stint as the Jets’ starter that no one saw his demotion to third string coming. Including Flacco himself.