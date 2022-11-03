Josh Allen on Nyheim Hines: “Holy crap, this guy is fast”

Getty Images

It didn’t take Bills running back Nyheim Hines long to impress his new teammates.

Hines practiced with the Bills for the first time yesterday after arriving in a trade with the Colts, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were both immediately taken aback by Hines’ speed.

“One play, me and Stef looked at each other like, ‘Holy crap, this guy is fast,'” Allen said. “He’s smart, he’s already learning some of the plays and our system is not easy to learn. There’s still a lot of work there, but as far as what he can give this offense, it’s fun to have a piece like that.”

Although he’s a running back, Hines actually has more receiving yards than rushing yards in his five-year NFL career in Indianapolis, and he’s likely to play a significant role in the passing game in Buffalo as well. Allen is glad to have him.