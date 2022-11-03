Julio Jones returns to a full practice; Antoine Winfield limited

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are getting healthier, at least for their players who aren’t out for the season.

Receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. It was his first full practice since Week 1.

The Bucs have listed Jones on their injury report every week except Week 1, and he has missed 13 of 26 practices and been limited in 10 others.

Jones has played three games this season, including Week 8, and has six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) got in a limited workout. He missed last week’s game after playing only 28 snaps in Week 7 when he was diagnosed with his head injury.

Tom Brady took a rest day Thursday as did defensive tackle William Gholston.

Receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot) remained out of practice.

Offensive guard Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) returned to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and receiver Mike Evans (ankle) again were limited.