Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead

Getty Images

The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive.

The Eagles took their first lead of the night on Kenneth Gainwell‘s 4-yard touchdown run with 4:32 remaining in the half.

Philadelphia leads 14-7.

The Eagles have 208 yards on 31 plays.

Hurts is 12-of-16 for 152 yards, with seven receivers catching passes. A.J. Brown has two receptions for 40 yards.

Miles Sanders has eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.