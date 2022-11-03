Kyler Murray: Robbie Anderson will be up to speed this weekend for sure

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded for receiver Robbie Anderson a couple of weeks ago before their Thursday matchup against the Saints.

Anderson has been active in each of the last two games, playing 12 offensive snaps in the win over New Orleans and seven offensive snaps in last week’s loss to Minnesota. But he has no catches on four targets.

That could be changing this week, at least according to quarterback Kyler Murray.

“You’ve kind of just got to force everything on him and see if he can take all the information in as quickly as possible and if not back off a little bit,” Murray said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think he’s a very smart player and he understands what we’re doing now. This is week three for him, so he’ll be up to speed by this weekend for sure.”

Anderson had 13 receptions for 206 yards with one touchdown for the Panthers before they sent him to the Cardinals. Back from his suspension, DeAndre Hopkins is always going to be Murray’s primary target at receiver. But Anderson could be a strong secondary option, particularly with his speed.