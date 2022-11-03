Liam Coen: Everybody on board with Cam Akers decision

Getty Images

The Rams and running back Cam Akers have been able to put aside the differences that led to Akers missing the team’s last two games and he returned to practice with the club on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald said it “was good to see him” and offensive coordinator Liam Coen said that everyone in the organization is on board with the call to move forward with a player who looked like he might be traded earlier this week.

“I think players believe and I believe, and our staff does, that everybody deserves a second chance,” Coen said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “Whatever the issues are or things that have occurred, if we make the decision to bring somebody back, and Cam is all onboard, the players, the staff, everybody is onboard to make that decision. It doesn’t just come overnight and just decide. It’s something that we’ve been talking about and everybody is on board, so see where it goes.”

The hope around the Rams is that Akers’ return will help spark something that gets a downtrodden running game moving in the right direction. If that happens, it will likely make any bad feelings from the last couple of weeks fade away.