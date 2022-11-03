Marcus Cannon joins David Andrews in concussion protocol for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have two starting offensive linemen in the concussion protocol heading into Week Nine.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant because of a concussion. Cannon has started the last two games at right tackle for New England and the timing of his addition makes it unlikely that he’ll be cleared in time to face the Colts.

Isaiah Wynn would likely get the start in place of Cannon.

Center David Andrews remained out with a concussion Thursday. He missed last Sunday’s game and James Ferentz is in line for his second straight start in his place.

Running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were also out for the second straight day. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) were limited participants.