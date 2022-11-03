Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.

“It hasn’t healed the way everybody was kind of hoping that it would,” Allen said, via Brett Martel of the Associated Press.

Thomas missed all of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and his injury history will make it difficult for the Saints to rely on him being a vital part of the team during the 2023 season. Parting ways with him would leave a heavy dead cap hit thanks to an offseason contract restructure, however, so the Saints will have to hope he’s able to return to form.