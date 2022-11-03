Quinnen Williams is the AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Jets’ 5-3 start to the 2022 season has come as a surprise to many people and they’ve gotten some strong defensive performances on their way to that mark.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been in the center of many of those performances. The 2019 first-round pick has kicked his game up a notch in his fourth season and October saw his full capabilities on display.

Williams had 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to help the Jets win four of their five games last month.

The NFL recognized that effort by naming Williams the AFC’s defensive player of the month on Thursday. It’s the first time Williams has taken the award, but he will be in line for more honors if he continues to play at the same level he did over the last five weeks.