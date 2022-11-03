Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has had a presence on the team’s practice report every week since Week 5. He has missed practices since injuring his foot in Week 4 and has played only 49 snaps over two games since.

He won’t play anymore in 2022.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

“Rashod Bateman has decided to go ahead and get his surgery for his foot. He’s going to get the Lisfranc surgery,” Harbaugh said, via video from the team. “It was one of those ones where it was up to him. He and his agent and his family talked it over, and he felt it’d be in his best interest to do that.

“We support him on that. We understand what he’s doing.”

Harbaugh had announced Monday that Bateman would miss multiple weeks with his injury.

Bateman finishes his second season with 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown last season after the Ravens made him a first-round choice.