Report: Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying” the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT
It’s happening. Perhaps.

According to People.com (yes, People.com), Amazon mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders.” Per the report, Bezos would make the purchase “possibly in partnership” with Jay-Z.

Bezos has a net worth of $115 billion, per Bloomberg. He would become the richest owner in the league, besting new Broncos owner Rob Walton by more than $40 billion. Other than Walton, the richest current owner is David Tepper of the Panthers. He’s worth roughly $100 billion less than Bezos.

Amazon has an 11-year deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football. Bezos and Commissioner Roger Goodell were hobnobbing at the Week Two game between the Chargers and Chiefs, the first regular-season game streamed by Amazon.

34 responses to “Report: Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying” the Commanders

  2. Not sure why he wouldn’t wait for the Seahawks.

    .. unless he knows Jody Allen plans on purchasing the team.

  3. I’m sure the D.C. community will be fully on-board using public funds to finance a new stadium of a team owned by Bezos.

  5. Walmart…Amazon…just what we need – the NFL getting even more corporate. Goodell must be doing cartwheels.

  6. As long as the players do not have to work in 120 degree warehouse heat, urinate in empty water bottles, and relieve themselves in blue plastic grocery bags, all will work out just fine. Talking to you, fellow Amazon vats.

  7. This would be pocket change for him and a good move to get rid of Snyder. But wouldn’t this be conflict of interest regarding TNF on Amazon?

  11. Wonder if that would impact Amazon’s TNF deal. Kind of a conflict issue, at least you’d think so.

  12. The boogeyman has stepped in the building. I have no idea why so many people are scared of Bezos owning a football team but they are. Meanwhile how many pro sports teams does the Walmart family own?

  14. Soon you will be able to watch Washington lose and pick up a new pack of socks all in the same place. Perfect.

  15. This makes sense. Bezos can buy it with cash if he so desires. And he has a track record of hiring the right people and standing back to let them do their jobs. Plus, Amazon Prime members get a 10% discount on concessions!

  16. How would this be a conflict of interest? The interests are perfectly aligned.

  17. This makes me appreciate Mark Davis so much more.
    Driving around in an old Caravan with that goofy haircut

  21. Same guy who owns the Washington post. The same guy who has influence over politicians in Washington.

  22. Lots of Blue trucks in the parking lot. Order your cat food and they’ll delivery right to your car while you tailgate.

  23. Deal has probably been done for awhile. Or as someone else posted on it yesterday until Goodell knew he had 24 votes.

  26. After decades of oppression, our savior Beezus has come to save us football fans in DC….SAVE US BEEZUS!!!

  28. If you don’t think the owners would love to “negotiate” broadcast rights with a fellow owner who has a vested interest on both sides of the deal, you are a new fool.

  29. Wouldn’t that be a conflict of interest with his company broadcasting Thursday games?

  31. Iam looking into a food order for the house ,hot dogs ,pasta ,frozen pizza etc ,,, you know all the stuff us little people survive on !

  33. Many people have a difficult time even comprehending the kind of numbers we’re talking about with Jeff Bezos’ wealth. Consider that Aaron Donald’s new contract pays him an average salary of 31.67 million dollars a year. At that rate, it would take Aaron Donald 3,631 years to save up 115 Billion dollars. Meanwhile, for someone making 50k per year, it’ll take you 2.3 Million years to save up 115 Billion dollars.

