Report: Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying” the Commanders

Getty Images

It’s happening. Perhaps.

According to People.com (yes, People.com), Amazon mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos is “looking into buying the Washington Commanders.” Per the report, Bezos would make the purchase “possibly in partnership” with Jay-Z.

Bezos has a net worth of $115 billion, per Bloomberg. He would become the richest owner in the league, besting new Broncos owner Rob Walton by more than $40 billion. Other than Walton, the richest current owner is David Tepper of the Panthers. He’s worth roughly $100 billion less than Bezos.

Amazon has an 11-year deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football. Bezos and Commissioner Roger Goodell were hobnobbing at the Week Two game between the Chargers and Chiefs, the first regular-season game streamed by Amazon.