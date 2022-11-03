Ryan Stonehouse is the AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry wasn’t the only Titans player whose October efforts were recognized by the league on Thursday.

Henry was named the AFC offensive player of the week and punter Ryan Stonehouse has been tabbed as the conference’s special teams player of the week. The two players helped the Titans win all four of their October games.

Stonehouse punted 20 times in those contests and he averaged 51.7 yards on those kicks. Eight of Stonehouse’s punts landed inside the 20-yard line, which made for a lot of long fields for opposing offenses, and he had a long punt of 66 yards.

Stonehouse signed with the Titans after going undrafted this year. He beat out veteran Brett Kern over the summer.