Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday

Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.

According to multiple reporters, Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons were among those not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.

Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s victory over the Texans. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure whether he’ll be able to play against Kansas City.

Simmons did not practice on Wednesday with an ankle issue.

Safety Amani Hooker, guard Nate Davis, fullback Tory Carter, and defensive lineman Naquan Jones also were not on the field.

The Titans’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.