Someone in West Virginia wagered $185,000 on the Eagles tonight

Getty Images

Here’s something that makes an otherwise bland Thursday night game a little more spicy.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone in West Virginia has placed a $185,000 money-line wager through BetMGM on the 7-0 Eagles tonight, in Houston. At -750 odds, the wager would pay $24,666 if Philly wins.

It’s fair to wonder whether the return is worth the three hours of potential torment, if the Texans find some magic in the red helmets against a team that may be ready to stumble into a trap.

As I sit here in West Virginia, I wonder whether I know the person who made the bet. I may spend some time today trying to find out. Either way, I’m sort of rooting for the Texans now.