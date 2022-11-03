Someone in West Virginia wagered $185,000 on the Eagles tonight

Posted by Mike Florio on November 3, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 30 Steelers at Eagles
Here’s something that makes an otherwise bland Thursday night game a little more spicy.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone in West Virginia has placed a $185,000 money-line wager through BetMGM on the 7-0 Eagles tonight, in Houston. At -750 odds, the wager would pay $24,666 if Philly wins.

It’s fair to wonder whether the return is worth the three hours of potential torment, if the Texans find some magic in the red helmets against a team that may be ready to stumble into a trap.

As I sit here in West Virginia, I wonder whether I know the person who made the bet. I may spend some time today trying to find out. Either way, I’m sort of rooting for the Texans now.

14 responses to "Someone in West Virginia wagered $185,000 on the Eagles tonight

  7. There’s no trap games with Jalen Hurts. I’ve never seen a more focused quarterback in Eagles green. I have the utmost confidence that they will follow his lead and come ready to play hard.

  8. It’s fair to wonder whether the return is worth the three hours of potential torment.
    ————
    It’s actually not. It’s much smarter to take a heavy favorite and bet big on the moneyline rather than betting small on a bunch of long shots or by betting a ridiculous amount in a bunch of teams in a parlay hoping 1 will win.

  10. Imagine making $24k in one night just because you have access to a spare $185k and a little common sense. Making money sure is easy for rich folks.

  11. supercharger says:
    November 3, 2022 at 11:31 am
    Easy money. Betting big money on heavy favs is how the pros make their living.

    —————–

    Um no. Finding an edge on the market that they think favors them is how pros make their money. -750 equates to about a 88% chance the Eagles win the game outright. If a better thinks if they play the game 100 times and the eagles win 95 than it is a good bet. If they think it is an 80% chance they don’t make the bet. It is about winning out over the percentages over time. Might lose tonight, the best handicappers in the world are only right about 58% of the time on a normal -110 line. It is enough to make an 8% ROI.

  12. Houston cheats! Refs and Umpires are out a paycheck if they don’t make both games interesting. Off the books of course..

  13. sugarbears says:
    November 3, 2022 at 12:05 pm
    Why would you root for the Texans just to see someone lose money?

    ——

    Says a lot about him doesn’t it?

  14. Jalen hurts is focused. Almost to a dull moment every interview. Eagles are going to go to the super bowl but with a Bill Belechick QB-No Fun But We Won

