Steve Wilks “can’t really say” when Sam Darnold could be activated

The Panthers opened the window for quarterback Sam Darnold to return to the active roster on October 19 and the 21-day period will come to an end next Tuesday, so one would think the team has a pretty good idea about whether they’ll be bringing him back this season.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks didn’t share what that idea might be when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, however. Darnold has been recovering from his ankle injury for more than two months, but Wilks said the team is still unsure about when they’d bring him back to the active roster.

“I think Sam has been doing well in practice — in the things that he has progressed with, as far as really throwing the football,” Wilks said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “He hasn’t really taken any live action since last year. Preseason was sparingly there, so it’s still a process. I can’t really say.”

The only way to change Darnold’s lack of live action would be to activate him and play him, but Wilks’ answer makes it seem like that’s not guaranteed to happen in Carolina.