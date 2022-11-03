Tariq Woolen named defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Seahawks put together a banner 4-1 month of October and three players from their squad have earned player of the month honors.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen has been named defensive rookie of the month.

A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Woolen recorded an interception in the first three games of October — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also recorded five passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries during the month.

Entering Week Nine, Woolen is tied for the league lead with four interceptions. He has seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The Seahawks also had Geno Smith named NFC offensive player of the month and running back Kenneth Walker named offensive rookie of the month for October.

After going 4-1 last month, Seattle will try to get November off to a strong start with a divisional matchup against the Cardinals in the desert.