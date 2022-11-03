Texans activate Tavierre Thomas, Teagan Quitoriano

Getty Images

The Texans have activated a pair of players from their injured reserve list ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano and defensive back Tavierre Thomas will both be available to play. Quitoriano was a fifth-round pick this year and he went on injured reserve ahead of Week One with a knee injury. Thomas has been dealing with a quad injury and has also missed the entire season.

In addition to those activations, the Texans also promoted wide receiver Jalen Camp and offensive lineman KC McDermott from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game.

The Texans rounded out the day’s moves by putting defensive back Grayland Arnold on injured reserve.