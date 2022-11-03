Texans score first on Teagan Quitoriano’s first career catch

Posted by Charean Williams on November 3, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT
The Astros scored first on the Phillies in the World Series, but Philadelphia since has tied it up in the World Series. Back in Houston, the Texans have scored first on the Eagles.

Houston took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays for a 7-0 lead. The Texans faced only one third down, with Rex Burkhead converting a third-and-five with a 6-yard reception from Davis Mills.

Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano, just activated off injured reserve, had his first catch go for a touchdown. He caught a 2-yarder between two defenders, holding on as he hit the ground.

Mills was 4-of-4 for 50 yards and the score.

Rookie running back Dameon Pierce ran for 23 yards on four carries.

