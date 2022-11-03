Thursday Night Football: Brandin Cooks officially inactive for Texans

Getty Images

The Texans officially ruled out receiver Brandin Cooks, listing him among their inactives for Thursday Night Football.

Cooks practiced fully Monday but hasn’t shown up for practice since not getting traded at Tuesday’s trade deadline. He complained on social media after remaining in Houston.

Cooks leads the Texans with 32 catches for 354 yards this season.

The team already had ruled out four other players. Defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), wide receiver Nico Collins (groin), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) are nursing injuries.

Defensive back Isaac Yiadom and offensive lineman Austin Deculus are the other inactives for Houston.

The Eagles already had ruled out cornerback Josiah Scott (ankle).

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, offensive guard Josh Sills and offensive guard Sua Opeta.

Opeta has played all seven games, seeing action on offensive in five of those.