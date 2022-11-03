Thursday Night Football: Texans are tied with Eagles 14-14 at halftime

Getty Images

No one thought the Texans would stay with the Eagles long Thursday night. The Texans are 1-5-1 and going nowhere fast. The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team at 7-0.

But Houston is hanging with Philadelphia.

The teams are tied 14-14 at halftime after Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a 54-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills has thrown two touchdown passes, the second to Chris Moore for 13 yards with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It was ruled an incompletion on the field, but replay overturned it to a touchdown.

Moore caught the ball and “survived the ground,” with the ball coming out late as he rose to celebrate.

Mills threw a 2-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano on the opening drive. It was the first career catch for Quitoriano, who was just activated off injured reserve.

Mills is 8-of-9 for 90 yards, and Dameon Pierce has 88 yards on 13 carries.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, an MVP candidate, has completed 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. Seven receivers have receptions, with Dallas Goedert catching three for 52.

Hurts lost a fumble, the first lost fumble for the Eagles this season.

The Eagles have 247 yards to the Texans’ 182.