Travis Kelce: Kadarius Toney an absolute beast with the ball in his hands

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense.

Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New Heights podcast that he’s familiar with Toney’s ability from watching the wideout while he was at the University of Florida. He also thinks that Toney’s transition to the Chiefs could be easier because former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is now the offensive coordinator with the Giants.

“I think it’ll be a smoother transition than coming from a lot of other teams in the league but I’m extremely excited,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands. I love the routes that he runs. Obviously his college highlight tape at Florida is second to none. Taking things to the house. I believe he was compared to Tyreek [Hill] when he was coming out. Not a lot of guys get that Tyreek comparison, but I think they were more so just saying that because [of] how many touchdowns, how many big-time touchdowns he has, meaning big plays, meaning 20-plus yards or 30-plus yards, maybe even 40-plus yards, taking things to the house and being that game changer. I’m excited for him, man. I’m excited. To be able to add another weapon that you’ve got to account for in this offense is extremely exciting, especially one of his caliber.”

The Giants had the same ideas about what Toney could bring to the offense when they drafted him in the first round last year, but injuries forced him to miss too much time to make an impact on the field. The Chiefs will be hoping that Toney’s health improves with the change of scenery and that he can flash the skills that Kelce saw in his collegiate days.