Trevor Lawrence: I know I haven’t played my best

Getty Images

Early in the second quarter of Jacksonville’s 21-17 loss to Denver in London last week, the Jaguars had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

Head coach Doug Pederson called a pass play, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence rolling to his right. It was apparent the play was well-covered and Lawrence had the opportunity to fire the ball out of the back of the end zone and line up again at the Denver 1 to try and make the game 14-0.

But instead, Lawrence tried to fit a pass to Marvin Jones into a tight window, and safety Justin Simmons intercepted it.

It was a bad decision that was emblematic of a fairly poor day for Lawrence, whose Jaguars are now 2-6 after a promising 2-1 start to the season.

The second-year quarterback said on Wednesday that red-zone pick was “definitely frustrating.”

“Obviously you make a critical error like that and at that point in the game, we’re up 7-0, and you think about how that would change the game if we end up scoring on that drive and make it 14-0, take the life out of their sideline and kind of keep all the momentum,” Lawrence said in his press conference. ‘I think that’s the most frustrating thing when you look back on it and just how the game changes.

“I know I didn’t play a great game from that point forward but really don’t necessarily think it was from that play. I just think that, obviously, some things happened, I didn’t play my best ball, and that’s disappointing, but as far as just moving on, I think that’s something that I’ve learned in the past year and a half, and even before that is just the importance of being able to do that because you can’t get that play back.”

In Jacksonville’s current five-game losing streak, Lawrence has completed just 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also fumbled five times, losing four of them.

Asked about facing significant criticism, Lawrence said, “It’s part of the job.”

“No matter who you are, you’re going to face criticism, especially when you don’t feel like you’re not playing your best,” Lawrence said. “I don’t feel like I’ve played my best the past couple weeks.

“When we’re playing well, I’m going to get too much credit, and when we’re not playing well, we’re losing some games, sometimes I get too much blame. Sometimes though, it’s warranted. I know I haven’t played my best. It just is what it is. It’s part of the job, part of this game. … I’ve got a lot of faith in myself and this team. I just block that out and do my job the best I can every day, and I can do that better, no doubt. I know moving forward I will, so I’ve got a lot of confidence in that.”

Lawrence and the Jags will get a chance to right the ship against another disappointing team in the Raiders on Sunday.