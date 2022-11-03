William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 3, 2022, 11:12 AM EDT
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along.

Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Those bonuses were for $44,000 a game for the rest of this season, and he’ll now give that up. He’ll still make $2.777 million in base salary for the rest of the year.

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington last year, and both he and the team eventually soured on that deal. The team moved on, and Jackson compromised to make that happen.

