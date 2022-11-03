William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers

Getty Images

William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along.

Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Those bonuses were for $44,000 a game for the rest of this season, and he’ll now give that up. He’ll still make $2.777 million in base salary for the rest of the year.

Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Washington last year, and both he and the team eventually soured on that deal. The team moved on, and Jackson compromised to make that happen.