A.J. Brown: We’re not caught up in trying for perfect record

The Eagles’ win over the Texans on Thursday night put the franchise in some uncharted territory.

This is the first Eagles team to open a season with an 8-0 record, but no one was spending much time celebrating that milestone after the game. Head coach Nick Sirianni said the win is “just the next one” because the team’s goals are bigger than 8-0 and quarterback Jalen Hurts recounted opening a season 8-0 in college and failing to win a title as a way of saying “we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

Wide receiver A.J. Brown responded in the same vein when asked if the 8-0 start was significant.

“Not to me,” Brown said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I think winning, going 1-0, every week. But we’re not stuck on a number. We’re just trying to win every week. This shit is hard. Prime example, the first half. They took the ball out of our hand, running the ball. We’ve got to find a way to adjust. We’re not caught up in trying to go perfect. That’s not even a conversation right now. We’re just trying to win. Find a way to win.”

The Eagles have good reason to keep their focus on the games to come. None of the last 10 teams to open a season 8-0 have advanced to the Super Bowl and they will have to find a way to carry this kind of momentum through January and February to get where they want to go this season.