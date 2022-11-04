Antoine Winfield, Cameron Brate among those ruled out for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have ruled out a few players for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brate, receiver Russell Gage, and guard Luke Goedeke all won’t play.

Winfield is in the concussion protocol, though he did practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. Brace has a neck injury and was limited in practice this week.

Goedeke didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a foot injury. And Gage didn’t practice on those two days with a hamstring injury.

Bowles said all other players may potentially be out there on Sunday.

But the full Bucs injury report with game statuses won’t be released until later on Friday.