Cam Akers: I’m back with the team, so I’m happy

Getty Images

Running back Cam Akers practiced with the Rams for the first time in several weeks on Thursday as he and the team resolved to move forward after trade talks failed to result in a deal that would have moved Akers to another club.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that he and Akers had a good conversation as they tried to work through what were described as “philosophical and football-related differences.” Akers chose not to delve into the nature of those differences, saying that “whatever happened, happened” before adding that he never asked to sit out ahead of his absence from the team.

“I’m in-house,” Akers said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m back with the team, so I’m happy.”

Akers said that he will focus on making sure “I’m putting my best foot forward in practice, film room, just the normal things” now that he’s back with the team. Friday should bring more word about whether Akers will be back in the lineup for this Sunday’s game despite his limited practice work of late.