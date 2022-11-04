Chase Young won’t play this weekend

Getty Images

Defensive end Chase Young is back on the practice field this week, but he won’t be back in the Commanders lineup against the Vikings.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters at his Friday press conference that Young had a good week of work, but that they want him to knock off some more rust before he makes his first game appearance since tearing his ACL last November. Their Monday night game against the Eagles in Week 10 is the one-year anniversary of the injury and will be Young’s next chance to make his 2022 debut.

Young hasn’t been activated yet, so he won’t be formally ruled out on the team’s final injury report.

Rivera said that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will be ruled out on that report. The team hopes to get Dotson back next week and Rivera said McKissic will see a specialist about his injury.